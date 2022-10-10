CLOSE

World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 and across social media, many are sharing their triumphs and struggles along the way of their mental health journeys. On Twitter, the outpouring of testimonies and sharing of perspectives has been ongoing, including some celebrity names entering the conversation.

World Mental Health Day was first established in 1992 via the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) under Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter. In 1994, the day is celebrated with changing themes, with this year’s theme being “Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority.”

Since then, the World Health Organization has supported the day via its global network of health professionals and leaders in the space.

On Twitter, figures such as Selena Gomez have joined the conversation with the singer posting a trailer for her upcoming documentary on Applet TV+, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which focuses on her mental health travels.

Join the conversation by following the conversation via #WorldMentalHealthDay.

—

Photo: Getty

The post #WorldMentalHealthDay: World Mental Health Day Is October 10 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

#WorldMentalHealthDay: World Mental Health Day Is October 10 was originally published on hiphopwired.com