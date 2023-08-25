X Fans Say Drake Duped Them With For All The Dogs Artwork Drop #ForAllTheDogs

CLOSE

For fans who thought Drake was dropping his latest album For All The Dogs this weekend, they woke up Friday (August 25) to discover that the anticipated project is still unreleased. On X, fans of the Canadian superstar are saying that they were duped into thinking the album would see a release after the artwork was posted to Drizzy’s Instagram page.

For All The Dogs is essentially shrouded in mystery and few details about Drake’s forthcoming eighth studio album have been revealed. Drake’s latest solo single, “Search & Rescue,” is the first single from the project according to reports but little else is known.

As we previously reported, For All The Dogs features album cover artwork from Drake’s young song, Adonis. The dog in question is especially menacing, leading many to believe Drake is in rapping mode for the album. But if that is true, “Search & Rescue” would make a dubious choice for a lead single.

Along with the announcement of his book of poetry earlier this year, Titles Ruin Everything, Drake also hinted at the album being a return to the “old Drake” as referenced in his message which also borrows a line from his “Headlines” track from the rapper’s Take Care album.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans are discussing the fact that the new album isn’t in their hands yet. Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Cole Burston / Getty

