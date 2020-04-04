Yaya Mayweather Arrested For Allegedly NBA YoungBoy Baby Moms, Toxic Twitter Is Lit

NBA YoungBoy seems to attract a lot of drama for some reason, as evidenced by the arrest of his girlfriend,. The daughter ofis in a Texas jail after allegedly stabbing one of the mothers of the Louisiana rapper’s child early Saturday morning.

TMZ reports that Mayweather, full name Iyanna Mayweather, is sitting in a Harris County prison cell after an incident at NBA YoungBoy’s home. According to the outlet, a woman by the name of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs was at the residence with YoungBoy when Mayweather came inside stating that she was his fiancee and Jacobs should leave. Mayweather claims Jacobs physically accosted her, then ran into the home where the fight would continue.

A verbal back and forth apparently ensued, which got violent inside the kitchen where the outlet adds Mayweather was holding two knives. Jacobs says that she charged Mayweather, who reportedly stabbed her twice. Jacobs’ condition is not known at the moment. YoungBoy, 20, has four children and among three women. It hasn’t been shared in TMZ’s reporting which of YoungBoy’s children Jacobs is the mother of.

YoungBoy was cuffed on the scene as a precautionary measure but was not charged with a crime. The couple has been in the news recently with YoungBoy reportedly getting on a pilot’s bad side on a private jet for smoking marijuana inside the cabin with Mayweather in tow.

As a result of the news, Twitter has Yaya Mayweather’s name trending as expected. We’ve captured some of those reactions below.

