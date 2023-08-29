Ye AKA Kanye West Allegedly Got His Mic Checked On Boat, Cheeks Out & Everything

CLOSE

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have made a number of head-turning appearances over the years as is the “Way of Ye” as it relates to his public persona. Speaking of head-turning, a risque photo of Yeezy allegedly getting his mic checked while on a boat made its rounds online and the reactions were priceless.

Kanye West, 46, and Bianca Censori, 28, were spotted on a private boat in Venice according to several reports from TMZ and other outlets. From what we could tell from the photo, Ye, dressed in all Black with his face covered, was sitting on the back end of the small boat with Censori kneeling in front of him.

By way of onlooker photos and other snaps, Ye’s pants are clearly down around his ankles and Censori’s arm can be seen resting as if she’s getting a good look at things, if you catch our drift. As shown in TMZ’s report, other boaters had their phones out and Ye didn’t seem bothered by all the attention. In fact, he didn’t do anything to cover up the situation.

Making all of this particularly interesting is that Ye and Censori aren’t on the boat alone. In one flick, it looked like the captain turned around to take a gander himself. In a video that was posted to TikTok, Ye and Censori casually exit the boat which appeared to be a river taxi, and casually stroll down the street like Ye’s buttcheeks weren’t exposed on a boat.

Of course, we can’t post photos or videos of the moment but it’s out there if you know where to look. We’ve got reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter, below.

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

