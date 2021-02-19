Yeah, We Think You’re Finished: Meek Mill Attempts To Defend Nut Ass Kobe Bryant Line

has been embroiled in a lot of “nut ass” behavior of late, including getting into some funk with Tekashi 6ix9ine of all people. After catching heat for leaking a song that featured a tasteless and weird Kobe Bryant line, the Philadelphia rapper attempted to defend the lyrics in question.

Earlier this week, a leaked song featuring Meek Mill and Lil Baby made its rounds on the Internet and has since been removed from most across social media as it began to draw more attention.

The line reportedly was, “And if I ever lack, I’m going out with my choppa. It’ll be another Kobe,” which directly references the horrific helicopter crash that took the life of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and a host of others connected with the Bryant family.

With the Internet lobbing criticism towards Meek for the ill-advised lyric, the rapper took to Twitter to hit back at the responses but not completely addressing the matter. He did however show reverence for Bryant via Instagram, but most are wondering how did the lyric get the green light in the first place.

“Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it, y’all internet antics cannot stop me, sh*t like zombie land or something LOL,” Meek tweeted early Thursday morning (Feb. 18).

He added, “They paying to influence y’all now, its almost like mind control “wake up” in the following tweet.

The critics definitely didn’t seem to bother him after he tweeted an image from a yacht stating that he’s not studying the chatter.

“People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that sh*t prolly won’t either,” Meek said in the caption of the tweet that Thursday evening.

As it stands, Twitter is still aiming some criticism towards Meek Mill and we’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

