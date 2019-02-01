YesJulz Tried To Say Sorry For Her Trash Racist Bars, Twitter Slandered Her All Over Again

The nuisance that is YesJulz refuses to just leave us alone. The culture vulture tried to explain her racist bars in a ridiculously long apology she issued on Twitter and just opened herself up to another well-deserved dragging.
YesJulz, the habitual cultural appropriator and vulture, has seen the outrage and felt the need to drop a lengthy tired apology with an explanation of the racist lyrics she was spewing while Soulja Boy recorded and unfortunately shared with us.
Instead of acceptance, she got dragged with Twitter users replying to the Tweet with jokes and just wishing she would go the hell away. Now we are not sure if this is gonna get YesJulz to chill but it would seem shes like a roach and can survive anything and somehow someway end up at something she has no business being at.
You can see all the hilarious slander in the gallery below and hope and pray this is what makes YesJulz go way once and for all.
YesJulz said the "they" she was referring to in her freestyle who call her a culture vulture and kill black ppl are corporations. She really thinks we're gonna buy her claim that Nabisco is out here telling her that she doesn't belong at rap festivals.— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) February 1, 2019
Thing about that YesJulz freestyle was I "got" why she was lashing out. She's too full of herself to honestly examine the critiques about her so she clapped back. Dumb reasoning from perhaps a dumb person but I got it. That explanation shows she thinks we're as dumb as she is tho— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) February 1, 2019
Just go away please— Dearly Beloved (@ComputrBlu) February 1, 2019
You do this like twice a year. How many more conversations can be head? I know your friends are TIRED— be fine drink matcha n lie (@DINNERWITHHOV) February 1, 2019
Girl YOU ARE CANCELLED! Go in a corner and stay there smh.— ᎪᏚᎻᎻᎻ✨✨✨ (@Ashh_GoldenBabe) February 1, 2019
When did we accept her into the culture? pic.twitter.com/h3sBay1b1V— tahisha (@miixtapechiick) February 1, 2019
IDK WHY YOU EVEN DROP THIS ON TWITTER. TWITTER GOING EAT THIS ALIVE NO MATTER WHAT U SAY AT THIS POINT....MOST PEOPLE HAD FORGOT ALREADY pic.twitter.com/sn5ZHFl4l8— SCOOP (@SCOOP208) February 1, 2019
