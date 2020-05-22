YouAintBlack: Joe Biden’s “You Ain’t Black” Quip During Charlamagne Tha God Interview Has MAGA & Black Twitter Upset

Joe Biden was already skating on thin ice with some Black voters due to some of his earlier policy stances and that foundation undoubtedly shakier today. During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God , the former vice president made what appeared to be an ill-timed joke stating that Black voters should question their race if they vote for President Donald Trump over him.

During the chat with The Breakfast Club, Biden attempted to make an appeal for the Black vote as is expected of one running for presidential office on a Black media outlet. During the chat, Biden discussed having a Black woman stand as his running mate, his stances on marijuana decriminalization and legalization, and the state of the Democratic Party as it relates to Black voters.

As the interview was set to end, Biden’s team is heard saying that the interview needs to wrap with Charlamagne saying humorously that “you can’t do that to Black media.” That prompted Biden to respond with, “I can’t do that to black media and white media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock.”

Biden then adds after looking at his wristwatch, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

In somewhat poor form, Biden continued to make his plea to Black America by calling on voters to check his record and touted his endorsement by the NAACP.

The quip from Joe Biden has garnered quite the reaction across social media, namely Twitter, with the hashtag #YouAintBlack beginning to trend. Some have also blasted Charlamagne by saying he doesn’t represent Black media. We’ve got reactions from all sides, including MAGA and Black Twitter, below.

