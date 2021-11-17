Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report

According to reports, Young Dolph was shot and killed today (Nov. 17). The Memphis rapper and entrepreneur was just 36 years old.

Per Fox 13 Memphis, law enforcement confirmed that Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the Makeda’s Butter Cookies shop in Memphis.

Maurice Hill, who owns the shop, told his staff that Dolph walked in to buy cookies when someone drove and shot him around 1 p.m. local time As photos of the crime scene started hitting the Internet, some noted that they could see Dolph’s vehicle in the parking lot, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Twitter is already exploding with sorrow, mourning, and praise for Dolph after this tragedy, which you can see below. Hip-Hop Wired sends its condolences to Young Dolph’d family, friends, and musical colleagues.

Rest in power, Young Dolph.

This story is developing.

