Young Woman Makes Explosively Bad Sade Take, Gets Dragged By Neatly Parted Wig Piece

Maybe @KammyTaughtYou really does believe that Sade is an overrated singer, all while propping up Jhené Aiko ahead of the legendary vocalist, which is her right to do so. Naturally, Twitter united as expected to effectively drag the young woman by her neatly parted wig piece.

In a series of tweets, @KammyTaughtYou opened up with disrespect intact as the youth often do with the legends.

“TL sleep? Y’all give Sade a lot,” read the missive from Sunday (August 30). She continued with, “Sade is thin & light skinned & was humming on them tracks. At least Jhené gives us DRAMA,” which is where he argument goes completely to hell.

Without taking away from some of the expert responses from actual music listeners, and of course, taking nothing away from Ms. Aiko and her contributions to music, we’ve gathered some of the best responses to this explosively bad hot take about the great Sade Adu (remember, the band’s name is Sade) below.

