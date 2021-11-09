YouTuber Posts & Deletes Leaked Images Of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pipeline when it releases next month, and the expectations are extremely high. A YouTube personality apparently posted and deleted leaked images from the film that seemingly confirms that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be joined by the other actors who played the character before him.

Canadian YouTuber John Campea shared a watermarked pair of images that showed Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, and Holland’s Peter Parker sitting across from a table. In the middle of them was Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer by day and superpowered crimefighter at night, Daredevil. Why this is significant is that Cox’s Daredevil program was part of a slate of Netflix shows featuring lesser-known characters from the Marvel comics universe. However, despite high acclaim, Netflix ended all their connections with those Marvel programs that also included Luke Cage, Iron-Fist, and Jessica Jones.

In another image, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire all appear in their Spider-Man outfits alongside Holland’s Spidey staring off into the distance. Fans and others have claimed this was coming and while Campea has allegedly posted altered images before, the chatter around these leaked images is that they are indeed official.

Alfred Molina, who played the sinister Doctor Ock, will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, lending credence to the “multiverse” aspect of the popular franchise. With Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange set to appear in the film in order to correct the course of actions that occurred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the mystical and cosmic reach of the MCU is expanding after the release of Eternals this month.

Check out the reactions from the leaked images below.

