Yung Miami Accused Of Transporting Pink Cocaine For Diddy

Yung Miami Accused Of Transporting Pink Cocaine For Diddy In New Court Docs

Published on March 28, 2024
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Yung Miami saw her name trending this week on social media as the legal issues involving Sean “Diddy” Combs continue to develop swiftly. In an amended lawsuit, Yung Miami was accused of allegedly transporting pink cocaine for Diddy, which is reportedly a mixture of ecstasy and cocaine. XXL obtained court documents related to the lawsuit brought by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, which has since been amended after the initial filing. According to the report, Lil Rod added 25 pages of additional information related to the matter and went into detail about how the Bad Boy mogul used drug mules to deliver the narcotics.
“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival.” in Virginia,” reads a portion of the court filing. “Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.” The name Brendan mentioned in the above paragraph is Brendan Paul, who was arrested this past Monday (March 25) at the Opa-Locka Airport in Miami, Fla. around the same time police conducted raids on Diddy’s homes. Yung Miami has not made any mention of the ongoing legal matters that Combs is currently enduring. She has been active on X and shared a tweet that fans seized on amidst the legal happenings while speculating what will happen next for the artist and podcast host. On X, we’ve got reactions from all sides to the alleged transporting of pink cocaine on Diddy’s behalf below. — Photo: Getty

