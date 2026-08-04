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Peach Jalapeño Cornbread | New Soul Kitchen

Published on August 4, 2026
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Freshly baked muffins in red paper liners, with a golden brown top and visible crumbs.
Source: Powerhouse Productions / Powerhouse Productions/CLEO TV

Instructions

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Yellow Cornmeal
  • 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 tbsp + 1 tsp Baking Powder
  • 1 tsp Baking Soda
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • ½ cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) Melted Butter
  • 1 cup Buttermilk
  • 1 cup of peach juice ( from the canned peaches)
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 3 large Eggs
  • 2 cups Fresh or Canned Peaches (diced and drained)
  • 2 to 3 medium Fresh Jalapeños (seeded and finely diced)

Ingredients for Honey Butter Drizzle:

  • ½ Cup of Honey
  • 1 Stick of salted butter, melted

Method:

  1. Preheat your oven to 375°F and grease your 13x9-inch pan.
  2. Whisk the dry ingredients in a large bowl.
  3. Mix the wet ingredients in a separate bowl.
  4. Combine the wet and dry ingredients, stirring until just moistened.
  5. Fold in the diced peaches and jalapeños.
  6. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until golden and a toothpick comes out clean.
  7. Melt the butter and honey in a small bowl, then mix and drizzle the honey butter mixture over the entire pan of cornbread, and serve.

Peach Jalapeño Cornbread | New Soul Kitchen fue publicado originalmente en mycleo.tv

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