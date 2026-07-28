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Southern Fried Pork Chops | New Soul Kitchen

Published on July 28, 2026
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A plate of crispy fried chicken with a creamy white gravy sauce.
Source: Powerhouse Productions / Powerhouse Productions/CLEO TV

Instructions

Ingredients for Pork Chops:

  • 4 bone-in pork chops (about ¾–1 inch thick)
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika (optional)
  • ½ tsp cayenne (optional, for heat)
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil + 2 tbsp butter (for frying)

Ingredients for Onion Gravy:

  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp all-purpose flour (from dredging)
  • 2 cups chicken broth (or pork stock if available)
  • ½ cup heavy cream (optional, for richer gravy)
  • ½ tsp dried thyme (or 1 sprig fresh)
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Pat pork chops dry. Mix flour with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cayenne. Dredge chops in seasoned flour, shaking off excess (reserve 2 tbsp flour for the gravy).
  2. Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet (cast-iron preferred) over medium-high. Fry chops 4–5 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove and set aside (they’ll finish cooking in the gravy).
  3. In the same skillet, add the sliced onions and cook for 6–8 minutes, until caramelized and soft. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Sprinkle reserved flour over onions, stirring to coat. Cook for 1–2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste. Slowly whisk in broth until smooth. Add thyme, salt, and pepper. Simmer 5 minutes until thickened slightly. Stir in cream if using.
  4. Return the pork chops to the skillet, nestling them into the gravy. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer 20–25 minutes until the chops are tender and cooked through.
  5. Spoon onion gravy generously over chops. Best with white rice, mashed potatoes, collard greens, or buttermilk biscuits.

Southern Fried Pork Chops | New Soul Kitchen fue publicado originalmente en mycleo.tv

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