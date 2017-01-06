Yahoo Finance Headline Typo Sent Black Twitter Into A Frenzy

Yahoo Finance turned a somewhat quiet Thursday night into a teaching moment regarding what can happen when you accidentally hit “b” instead of “n” on the keyboard.

The outlet’s social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.”

Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gif’s exposing the error. Buzzfeed News credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag.

Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done.

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

Some suggested the outlet’s error was a ploy to gain clicks while other’s just marveled at one of the first L’s of 2017.

