US-INTERNET-COMPANY-TWITTER

US-INTERNET-COMPANY-TWITTER

Photo by US-INTERNET-COMPANY-TWITTER

The Life
Home > The Life

Yahoo Finance Headline Typo Sent Black Twitter Into A Frenzy

Some suggested the news outlet's error was a ploy to gain clicks while other's just marveled at one of the first L's of 2017.


Written By NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago.
Leave a comment

Yahoo Finance turned a somewhat quiet Thursday night into a teaching moment regarding what can happen when you accidentally hit “b” instead of “n” on the keyboard.

The outlet’s social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.”

Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gif’s exposing the error. Buzzfeed News credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag.

Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done.

Some suggested the outlet’s error was a ploy to gain clicks while other’s just marveled at one of the first L’s of 2017.

Are we being trolled by Yahoo Finance or was it really at mistake? Sound off in the comments below.

SOURCE: Buzzfeed News

SEE ALSO:

Leslie Jones Slams Simon & Schuster For Giving Book Deal To Editor Who Bullied Her On Twitter

Arkansas Teacher Resigns After Posting Racist Messages About Obamas On Social Media

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Continue reading 13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

Black Twitter , Yahoo Finance

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now