Yahoo Finance Headline Typo Sent Black Twitter Into A Frenzy

Yahoo Finance turned a somewhat quiet Thursday night into a teaching moment regarding what can happen when you accidentally hit “b” instead of “n” on the keyboard.
The outlet’s social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.”
Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gif’s exposing the error. Buzzfeed News credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag.
Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done.
Some suggested the outlet’s error was a ploy to gain clicks while other’s just marveled at one of the first L’s of 2017.
