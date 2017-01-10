The Score
Home > The Score

Derrick Rose Mysteriously Skips Game, Cites Family Issue

It's pretty tough to be a New York Knicks fan nowadays.


Written By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 7 hours ago.
Leave a comment
Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

It’s pretty tough to be a New York Knicks fan nowadays.

With a few newly welcomed roster changes during the offseason — like Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, and Brandon Jennings  fans’ hopes for a successful season were sky-high. But the newly formed squad lacks synergy, and last night’s loss to the Pelicans only made things worse. Kyle O’Quinn and Carmelo Anthony were ejected for separate incidents, but the elephant in the room was the absence of Derrick Rose. Rose was absent for an unknown reason and the team didn’t even know where he was.

After the game, Noah wasn’t entirely aware of his teammate’s whereabouts, but did say he was “okay.”

“I mean, I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is. Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him,” said Noah.

According to ESPN, team officials eventually got in touch with Rose after the game and discovered that he went back to his hometown of Chicago for a family situation.

In the aftermath of going AWOL at The Garden, Rose’s future with the franchise is in question.

SOURCE: ESPN, Yahoo Sports

derrick rose , knicks

Also On The Urban Daily:

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

51 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Derrick Rose Mysteriously Skips Game, Cites Family Issue

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now