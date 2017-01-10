Derrick Rose Mysteriously Skips Game, Cites Family Issue

With a few newly welcomed roster changes during the offseason — like Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, and Brandon Jennings—fans’ hopes for a successful season were sky-high. But the newly formed squad lacks synergy, and last night’s loss to the Pelicans only made things worse. Kyle O’Quinn and Carmelo Anthony were ejected for separate incidents, but the elephant in the room was the absence of Derrick Rose. Rose was absent for an unknown reason and the team didn’t even know where he was.
After the game, Noah wasn’t entirely aware of his teammate’s whereabouts, but did say he was “okay.”
“I mean, I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is. Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him,” said Noah.
According to ESPN, team officials eventually got in touch with Rose after the game and discovered that he went back to his hometown of Chicago for a family situation.
In the aftermath of going AWOL at The Garden, Rose’s future with the franchise is in question.
