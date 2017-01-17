Watch The “Wyclef Jean” Video Young Thug Never Actually Showed Up For

Young Thug sure knows how to keep his loyal fans entertained.

The rapper released the official video for his Jeffery track “Wyclef Jean” on Tuesday and it already has everyone talking. The Ryan Staake-directed visual is like one big spoof of a rap video shoot. According to Staake, Thug never showed up on set to film the clip, so he was forced to improvise the eclectic visuals.

In a caption before the video, Staake informed viewers: ” I don’t have anything close to what I planned to film. So, I’ll just explain how this video fell apart.” He added, “None of this matters. The video cost over $100,000 and the artist never showed up. But you’re still watching.”