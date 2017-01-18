More Details Emerge From Taxstone’s Irving Plaza Shooting Arrest

Taxstone just received a small break following his arrest earlier this week for involvement in the Irving Plaza shooting incident last year.

Billboard reports that the “Tax Season” podcast host has posted $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving a firearm by interstate commerce. He was required to put up at least $350,000 in cash or property. Tax has been placed on house arrest and is only allowed to leave his home to record his podcast and for court-approved work-related activities.

The internet personality, whose real name Daryl Campbell, posted bail after Assistant District Attorney Hagan Scotten expressed his belief that Taxstone let off the shot that ultimately killed Ronald “Banga” McPhatter during the concert shooting last May. Scotten said in court while fighting against Tax’s release, “He had a gun in his hand and he murdered someone.”

Fox 5 News reporter Lisa Evers recently offered some insight into Taxstone’s role in the shooting in a video clip, saying,“The other thing that he [Assistant District Attorney] said was in the past two months somebody started to talk. So, it seems like they either picked somebody up who wanted to bargain with them or get a reduced charge or something like that.”

Although Tax was hit with a federal weapons possession charge, he has not been charged for murder.