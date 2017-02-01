Beyoncé Announces That She Is Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé shared some epic news on Instagram today, the first day of Black History Month: She is pregnant!
The pop icon posted a beautiful portrait of her blossoming belly, with a caption that hints at even bigger news — is Bey having twins?
“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she writes. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”
We can’t contain our excitement. Congrats to Queen Bey, Jay Z and Blue Ivy on their growing family.
SOURCE: Instagram
Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
51 photos Launch gallery
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
1. Angela Simmons (from Run's House)Source:Instagram 1 of 51
2. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 2 of 51
3. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 3 of 51
4. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 4 of 51
5. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 5 of 51
6. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 6 of 51
7. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 7 of 51
8. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 8 of 51
9. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 9 of 51
10. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 10 of 51
11. Jurnee Smollett Bell (from 'Eve's Bayou')Source:Instagram 11 of 51
12. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 12 of 51
13. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 13 of 51
14. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 14 of 51
15. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 15 of 51
16. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 16 of 51
17. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 17 of 51
18. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 18 of 51
19. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 19 of 51
20. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 20 of 51
21. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from 'The Cosby Show')Source:Instagram 21 of 51
22. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 22 of 51
23. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 23 of 51
24. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 24 of 51
25. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 25 of 51
26. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 26 of 51
27. Jennifer Freeman (from 'My Wife and Kids)Source:Instagram 27 of 51
28. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 28 of 51
29. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 29 of 51
30. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 30 of 51
31. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 31 of 51
32. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 32 of 51
33. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 33 of 51
34. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 34 of 51
35. JojoSource:Instagram 35 of 51
36. JojoSource:Instagram 36 of 51
37. JojoSource:Instagram 37 of 51
38. JojoSource:Instagram 38 of 51
39. JojoSource:Instagram 39 of 51
40. JojoSource:Instagram 40 of 51
41. Alisa Reyes (from 'All That')Source:Instagram 41 of 51
42. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 42 of 51
43. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 43 of 51
44. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 44 of 51
45. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 45 of 51
46. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)Source:Instagram 46 of 51
47. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 47 of 51
48. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 48 of 51
49. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 49 of 51
50. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 50 of 51
51. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 51 of 51
comments – Add Yours