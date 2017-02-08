The Screen
Home > The Screen

Watch The First Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’

It premieres on April 28th.


Written By TheUrbanDaily Staff

Posted 1 day ago.
Leave a comment
2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The first look at Netflix’s remake of the 2014 hit film Dear White People is finally here.

The highly anticipated series based on the Justin Simien film will star Logan Browning as Samantha White, the biracial student at Winchester whose “Dear White People” radio show and “Ebony and Ivy” book puts her in high demand for a spokesperson position at a number of Black student groups.

According to The Verge, during a panel held in New York City, Simien explained that while making the original film was important to him, each of the characters he introduced needed more space and time to tell their stories. He told the crowd, “These characters belonged on TV. It almost killed me, in the best way.”

Although the series stars a mix of new faces, Brandon P. Bell will reprise his role as Troy Fairbanks, a political science student campaigning to become the first Black student president of his mostly White school.

Dear White People premieres on Netflix on April 28th.

Check out the trailer above.

11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

black , dear white people , Justin Simien , netflix , original , White

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now