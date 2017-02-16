Who’s Watching Shows Like ‘Black-ish’& ‘Atlanta’? The Answer May Surprise You…

The numbers are in! Popular Black-led shows such as ABC’s Black-ish and HBO’s Insecure are bringing in great viewership, and not just from Black people.

A new Nielsen report proves that these shows are crossing racial lines with many non-White audiences being their main supporters. The study shows Black-ish has a 79 percent non-Black viewership, Insecure has a 61 percent non-Black viewership and Atlanta has a 50 percent non-Black viewership.

In an era where people are demanding more diversity in films, television seems to be proving how such causes can be successful.

Atlanta, led by comedian and all-around entertainer Donald Glover, had the best premiere audience of any basic cable primetime scripted comedy in over three years in the key 18-49 demographic.

Not to mention, award shows have shown love to TV actresses such as Tracee Ellis Ross, who just received a Golden Globe for her role in Black-ish, and Taraji P. Henson, who won a Golden Globe in January 2016 for her role on Empire.

Andrew McCaskill, who serves as Senior Vice President of Communications, Multicultural Marketing at Nielsen, said, “Much of the American narrative lately has focused on a growing cultural divide. But Nielsen’s data on television programming show something different.” He continued, “Storylines with a strong black character or identity are crossing cultural boundaries to grab diverse audiences and start conversations. That insight is important for culture and content creators, as well as manufacturers and retailers looking to create engaging, high-impact advertising campaigns.”

Is this a big leap for Black-led entertainment? Time will tell as those ratings continue to come in.