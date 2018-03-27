No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

Almost two years after Baton Rouge officers shot and killed Alton Sterling, the attorney general has decided not to pursue charges against the officers.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has decided not to charge two white Baton Rogue police officers after the fatal shooting of Sterling in July, 2016.

Sterling’s death, captured on video sparked wide protests across Baton Rogue after the 37-year-old man was shot and killed by officer Blane Salmon during a struggle outside of a convenience store. Sterling was selling homemade CDs when approached by Salamoni and officer Howie Lake II.

