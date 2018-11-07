Beto O’Rourke Says He’s Not Running For President In 2020, Fans Urge Him To Anyway

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Despite a narrow defeat in his Texas Senate race against Ted Cruz, Beto O’Rourke has said he isn’t looking forward to running for higher officer in 2020.

O’Rourke told CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday ahead of the race with Cruz that he wasn’t going to run for President in 2020.

“I don’t wanna do it. I will not do it,” O’Rourke said on the program. “Amy and I are raisin’ an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old. And we spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries and time together. And we– we– our– our family could not survive more of that. We, we need to be together.”

Nevertheless, it didn’t stop people for actively rooting for the El Paso Texas senator to run.

What Beto O'Rourke did in Texas was absolutely amazing and—while I'm certainly not announcing support for any candidate—I do believe, fervently, Beto should run for President of the United States in 2020. 100% serious. If he can get 48% in Texas, anything is possible nationally. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 7, 2018

Beto 2020. Let’s do this. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 7, 2018

Beto 2020 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) November 7, 2018

