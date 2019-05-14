How Much Of A Chance Do The Wizards Have To Win The NBA Draft Lottery?

On May 14th, 2019 the sports world will be watching to see who will win the Zion Williamson Sweepstakes, also known as the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery. The Washington Wizards have the sixth-best chance to win the first pick in the NBA draft at 9%.

Here are the odds of all of the NBA teams involved in the 2019 Draft Lottery.

New York 14.0%

Cleveland 14.0%

Phoenix 14.0%

Chicago 12.5%

Atlanta 10.5%

Washington 9.0%

New Orleans 6.0%

Memphis* 6.0%

Dallas** 6.0%

Minnesota 3.0%

Los Angeles Lakers 2.0%

Charlotte 1.0%

Miami 1.0%

Sacramento^ 1.0%

* = This pick may be conveyed to Boston

** = This pick may be conveyed to Atlanta

^ = This pick will be conveyed to Boston via Philadelphia or to Philadelphia

The Wizards have won the draft lottery twice in its existence. In 2001, the organization won while having the third best chance to win and selected center Kwame Brown with the 1st pick. In 2010, the squad had the fifth-best chance (10.3 percent) of getting the No. 1 overall pick and won, selecting John Wall with the first pick.

Can the Wiz defeat the odds?

