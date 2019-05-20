CLOSE
Police Peacefully Arrest Suspected Cop Killer One Week After Killing Unarmed Pamela Turner

It's the latest evidence showing police reacting differently to white suspects than Black ones.

A white man who allegedly shot and killed one police officer while injuring two others overnight in a trailer park was taken into custody without incident Monday morning, according to reports. Cops’ treatment of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who Alabama authorities said should be considered “armed and dangerous,” stood in stark contrast to the police shooting in Texas just one week ago where a Baytown police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black woman he approached under reportedly false pretenses.

It was the latest evidence that police routinely react to Black and brown suspects vastly different from white ones despite the level of threat posed to officers.

According to the Associated Press, Wilkes was all but ready to go to war against the police. He was “wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet” when he “opened fire on police responding to a call about a domestic disturbance in an Alabama mobile home park, killing one officer and wounding two others.”

Still, somehow, Wilkes survived his arrest following an “intense manhunt.”

Turner, unlike Wilkes, was not armed. The lawyer representing her family has said Turner did not have any active warrants, something Baytown Police Department promptly claimed to justify the apparently overzealous officer who approached her in an apartment complex parking lot the night of May 13.

And yet, those facts served as no deterrent for Baytown Police Officer Juan Manual Delacruz, who was seen on video using his Taser on Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old grandmother of three, who, again, was neither armed nor an actual suspect of an actual crime. When his Taser failed to subdue Turner, who was rightfully outraged at her treatment, Delacruz decided to shoot her five times at close range.

Police would later try to revise the narrative surrounding the shooting, claiming she grabbed Delacruz’s Taser, a nonlethal weapon, and used it on him. The video did not appear to show Turner reaching for anything as she was shot out of what appeared to be anger and frustration versus the police tactics employed in Alabama with Wilkes’ arrest Monday morning.

The turn of events fell right in line with what a report on police force found last year: “Black people are much more likely to be shot by police than their white peers,” Vox reported.

But that wasn’t all there was to it.

“The disparities appear to be even starker for unarmed suspects,” Vox wrote, adding that “[r]acial minorities made up about 37.4 percent of the general population in the US and 46.6 percent of armed and unarmed victims, but they made up 62.7 percent of unarmed people killed by police.”

That was also noticeably true with a series of racist white domestic terrorists being arrested after they killed or tried to kill Black people. Perhaps most infamously, Dylann Roof, who specifically targeted a historic Black church in South Carolina before shooting and killing nine parishioners in 2015, was reportedly fed Burger King by cops who footed the fast food’s bill after his arrest.

Meanwhile, Turner’s family and Black Lives Matter activists were demanding justice for her death as Delacruz avoided any criminal charges as of Monday morning.

“We remember that Pamela Turner is a person,” Kandice Webber, who helped organize a rally this weekend, said. “She’s a woman. She’s not just another statistic. She’s not just another black body bleeding in the street.”

UPDATED: 12:29 p.m. EDT, Oct. 1 --  Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean when a jury returned its verdict on Monday. The verdict was returned less than 24 hours after the jury began deliberating Monday following closing arguments. The trial, which started Sept. 23, was originally expected to take two full weeks. Keep reading to find a detailed timeline of the shooting on Sept. 6, 2018, up until the guilty verdict was delivered more than one year later. The case has captured international attention in part because of Guyger's implausible excuse that she thought she was in her own apartment and shot Jean because she thought he was a burglar. READ MORE: Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out Before Murder Trial Many questions surrounded the trial, including the apparent concern that Guyger wouldn't get a fair trial, something that apparently took a back seat to getting justice for Jean, an innocent and upstanding member of society. Jean's mother said that her son didn't deserve to die like that. In what seemed to be a telling sign, local Dallas police reportedly gave orders that suggested they were preparing for Guyger to be acquitted. The entire scenario surrounding the shooting was still incomprehensible to many people, even one year later: a police officer supposedly so exhausted from work that she mistook her apartment for the unit under her own, forced her way in and fired off her service weapon immediately. It was not clear whether the door was locked or why Guyger started shooting, especially since her story has repeatedly changed and Jean isn't alive to explain. Nonetheless, he was shot and killed. The St. Lucia native was only 26 years old. It took a full 72 hours for Guyger to finally be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. There have been several pressing questions about the handling of the case by the Dallas Police Department. Why were the five search warrants for Guyger's home never executed? Why did it take 18 days for her to be fired? Why has Guyger's story changed and where is she now? There were suspicions of a cover-up, and the world has been outraged. The killing of Botham Jean is another example of how Black lives and bodies are seen differently in this country. As we all know, if a Black cop killed a white woman in her apartment, there would be swift justice. See the disturbing timeline below:

