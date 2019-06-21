Washington Wizards Select Gonzaga Forward Rui Hachimura In The 2019 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards draft Gonzaga Forward Rui Hachimura with their 1st pick (9th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft. Hachimura, is the first Japanese player drafted in the NBA Draft.

Hachimura, a junior had a sensational season for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, averaging 19.7 points per game with a 59% FG percentage and 6.5 Rebounds per game. Hachimura can also shoot from the behind the arc, posting a 41% 3-point percentage.

