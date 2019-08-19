The Tekashi story continues to get deeper than Rap. Apparently, his infamous abduction was an over the top clout chasing scheme.

According to Complex the Brooklyn rapper turned cooperating witness might have had a hand in his own kidnapping. The lawyer representing one of the alleged culprit dropped quite the bomb when leaving the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Manhattan on Friday, August 16. Deveraux Cannick who is handling Anthony “Harv” Ellison’s case says “no robbery or kidnapping or assault happened”. When asked what he meant by the bold statement he doubled down on his belief. “It didn’t happen. He had an event that made it look like a robbery or kidnapping” he explained.

Cannick went to say he has proof to prove his stance saying the entire incident was taped by the feds. “They’re saying the car was wired by the government,” he explained. “We believe that’s going to be very helpful to the defense.” When asked why 6ix9ine would orchestrate the crime the attorney pointed to the obvious. “He was about to drop an album,” he said. “He trolls every time he’s about to drop another album. Gotta get your buzz up. That’s how you make money.”

On July 22, 2018 the “Gummo” rapper was allegedly abducted, beaten and robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. In theory this was a result of Tekashi separating himself from his Nine Trey associates which is said to be rooted in Blood gang ties. The trial is now set for a September 16 start date.

Lawyer For Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Alleged Kidnapper Claims It Was Staged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

