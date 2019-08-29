‘NBA 2K20’ Shows Off The NEXT Neighborhood In New Trailer

One of NBA 2K’s most popular features is The Neighborhood, the online virtual world where players can link up and partake in a bevy of activities. Yesterday (August 29) 2K gave fans a sneak peek at the NEXT iteration of the game mode.

The Next Neighborhood looks even more lit than before. In 1:34 clip, 2K players can look forward to more things to do outside of playing basketball as well as new themes for the courts. From a neon Beats By Dre set up to formula one race cars zipping around a track placed around the courts. There is also a new western theme 2K players can look forward to when playing dodgeball with friends. Another impressive feature coming to the Next Neighborhood is the addition of seasonal courts that change based on what month we are currently in.

The trailer also announced what fans of the franchise could look forward to when NBA 2K20 hits shelves and that includes:

The return of Park Rep

3×3 outdoor Pro-Am

New Show-Off Stick

Dynamic seasonal changes

Over a dozen new Events

The Next Neighborhood trailer follows Monday’s look at the updated MyTeam mode that also boasts a sizeable amount of improvements. Gamers can look forward to a completely re-designed Triple Threat mode, card evolution, daily login prizes, a prize wheel, and much more.

When it comes to NBA 2K, players always wonder how developers can improve on an already solid game. Based on these trailers, it looks like they paid attention to what the community asked for and are poised to deliver another great iteration in the famed basketball video game franchise.

Check out the trailer for NBA 2K20: The Next Neighborhood below and remember the game hits shelves September 6, 2019, for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K20

