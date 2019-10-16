A$AP Rocky Admits He’s A Sex Addict, Allegedly

We all have our personal demons. For A$AP Rocky, that includes an addiction to sex, allegedly.
In the next episode of WE tv’s Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, the Harlem rapper tells host Angie Martinez he’s been a fiend since junior high school.
According to TMZ:
In this preview clip, Rocky says he was always a horny kid. Angie presses him, pointing out there’s a difference between being horny and being a sex addict. A$AP doubled down with his sex addiction diagnosis — although it’s unclear if that info came from a trained professional. Therapist, that is.
The 31-year-old rapper’s been open about his thirst for women. He once told Esquire he needed a $100k bed “because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s**t like me.”
He added that his first orgy came at 13. It’s no wonder why he once said threesomes are normal to him.
Hey as long as it’s consensual, it’s all good. Also, never play poker with Angie Martinez.
The episode in question airs Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10pm ET. You can watch the clip in question below.
