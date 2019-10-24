Nelly Settles UK Sexual Assault Case Out Of Court

Nelly was accused of sexually assaulting a woman two years ago while he was in the UK. However, the matter has been reportedly settled out of court.

The accuser has remained anonymous, filing her lawsuit as a “Jane Doe.” She contended that the St. Louis rapper forced her to perform oral sex on him during a meet-and-greet after a 2017 concert in Essex.

But now TMZ reports that docs filled on Tuesday (Oct. 22), the accuser informed the judge that she and Nelly had settled out of court. Back in April, the same witness/victim stopped cooperating with Essex authorities, instead choosing to focus on her federal lawsuit.

That plan clearly worked. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, and don’t expect them to ever be.

