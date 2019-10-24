Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Chimes In On ‘Joker’ Stairs In The BX

Though Jared Leto did everything in his power to dead Todd Phillip’s Joker film from going into production, he failed and the end result was a mesmerizing performance from Joaquin Phoenix. Not only does it have him in the Oscar conversation, but the film also made some stairs in the Bronx a tourist attraction.

Jared Leto wouldn’t have been able to do that. Just sayin.’

Going from a once dangerous jux trap to a must-see destination, the alley stairs on West 167th in the Boogie Down has become the backdrop in selfies and group photos. But congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined the growing list of Bronx natives who aren’t thrilled about people flocking to the place where many a people got got. Speaking to TMZ the right-wing’s favorite new female villain remembers that “When I was growing up, everyone would tell us to stay away from those steps or go with a friend.”

Though she admits that “the Bronx is much safer now” AOC does feel a ways about people now using her home as a prop for the Gram. “Keep your Instagram posts outside of the Boogie Down,” Ocasio says with a smile on her face. “Like, this is for us.”

Still, we don’t expect anyone to actually heed the warnings that Bronx natives have been throwing out there as the Joker‘s now classic scene will only inspire more f*ckery like the post below.

It’s gonna be all fun and games for these tourists until someone gets beaten and robbed for posing brand new on those steps at the wrong time.

Check out AOC continue to infuriate far right-wingers who don’t like being told what they can’t do in “their” Amerika below and let us know your thoughts on the current must-see destination in the BX.

