Shyheim Shares Details Of Fatal 2014 Hit And Run Incident, Expresses Remorse

Shyhiem Franklin, formerly known as Shyheim The Rugged Child, was one of the most promising teen rappers of the 1990s and an affiliate of the sprawling Wu-Tang Clan. The Brooklyn native’s past few years has been plagued by legal issues and a new interview shares details of the fatal 2014 hit and run accident that landed him behind bars for five years.

Shyheim was just released from prison early last month after serving time in the fatal accident that left Felipe Avila dead. Sitting down with DJ Vlad, Shyheim shares details of that fateful night which apparently was a culmination of a series of events that unfolded over time.

The “On and On” rapper tells Vlad that the night in 2014 where the accident took place, he was actually avoiding assailants that wished to do him harm. Shyheim also expressed regret in not stopping to help Avila after striking his vehicle, but did say that he’s paid his debts to society and refuses to live in the past.

Watch Shyheim’s interview with DJ Vlad below.

