Shannade Clermont Is Released From Prison Early [Video]

Shannade Clermont, a one-time Yeezy model and one-half of the modeling Clermont Twins, was released early from prison much to the delight of family and friends. An emotional reunion with her loved ones was caught on a smartphone as she moves on to resume public life.

In the video, Clermont, wearing a blond weave and decked out in a comfy pair of sweats and a sweater, walked out of FCI Dublin, a low-security facility in California. After some confusion as to how to board a bus carrying her loved ones and being guided by staff outside, Clermont finally made it inside and immediately burst into tears as the group all shared a warm embrace.

Clermont, 26, entered prison last June and slated to go free this summer after being charged with wire fraud and pleading guilty to the charges. Clermont explained last year that in 2017 on New Year’s Eve, a night with 42-year-old real estate broker James Alesi went awry after the man overdosed and died in what New York prosecutors say was a $400 prostitution date gone wrong.

It was discovered that Clermont took man’s credit card and racked up over $20,000 in charges, including paying her rent, buying airplane tickets, jackets, headphones, and other high-priced goods.

Clermont claims that she didn’t know the extent of Alesi’s inebriation and left the date with the man out of annoyance in her words. It was discovered that Alesi overdoses on cocaine mixed with fentanyl. She was never implicated in the death of Alesi and appeared to initially be callous towards the man’s family after court hearings.

However, Clermont vowed to get her life back on track after serving her time. We wish her the best of luck.

