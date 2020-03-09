Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Team Up For Father Daughter Fun at Lakers Game

Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy decided to hang out for some father-daughter time at Lakers-Clippers game, but it was Blue Ivy who ended up stealing the show.

On Sunday (Mar 8) Jay-Z and eight-year-old Blue sat courtside as the oldest Carter flexed her style sense on the adults. Donning black skinny jeans, a cropped graphic tee, Fendi leather combat boots, and a customized denim jacket that said, “Blue is my name” across the back, she posed for photographs leaving Twitter shook.

“Something about the fact that Blue Ivy is mature enough to be sitting court side with her legs crossed is sending me,” Sylvia Obell tweeted.

Something about the fact that Blue Ivy is mature enough to be sitting court side with her legs crossed is sending me pic.twitter.com/nRjxASQSio — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) March 9, 2020

BLUE💙🥺 pic.twitter.com/9Y2sg7DTZv — κ ε ι r y ♡🐝 (@KEIRYYONCE) March 8, 2020

After the Lakers won that evening, ESPN shared footage of Blue and Jay-Z congratulating LeBron James on his team’s win and during the sweet moment we catch glimpse of an endearingly shy Blue asking the basketball star if she could receive a personally signed basketball from him.

“You want a ball from me? Okay, I got you! I got you!” LeBron could be heard telling Blue. “You got school on Monday? By the time you get out of school on Monday, you’ll have it,” promised the NBA star.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

This wasn’t the first time the young fashionista has stolen the show, last month during the Super Bowl, Blue Ivy blessed the world with her cool-girl style as she rocked a leather jacket then with a red peplum top, a leather skirt, and black combat boots. It’s no secret to where Blue gets her style from, according to People Beyoncé’s bonding style with Blue is to take her to rehearsals and shows—so we know that Blue is definitely picking up a few pointers from icon mama Queen Bey.

Although Beyoncé and twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were not at the game, other notable stars showed up and showed out, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who were also courtside; along with 2 Chainz, Maverick Carter and his daughter, Lyra Carter, were also in attendance.

