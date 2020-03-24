Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max Will Have A Bigger Camera Sensor & Sensor-Shift Stabilization: Report

We know, we know, you don’t want to hear anything about a new iPhone because you probably just copped that iPhone 11 Pro Max recently, but here we are.

According to our favorite Apple whisperer, Ming-Chi Kuo, when Apple unveils the iPhone 12 Pro Max sometime later this year, it will reportedly have Bigger Camera Sensor & Sensor-Shift Stabilization. If this is the case, this means not only will Apple’s next flagship smartphone have improved camera and photography options.

MacRumors reports that Apple’s new high-end 6.7-inch model will include large sensors that will allow for the capture of more light for improved image quality. Also coming is sensor-shift technology that will provide image stabilization for Ultra Wide lens on future iPhones.

Current iPhone 11 Pro models feature optical image stabilization for both photo and video but only when using the Wide or Telephoto lenses. With the addition of Sensor-Shift technology, stabilization could be added to the sensor itself and not just particular lenses.

If all of this pans out, this means the new iPhone will be on par with cameras, not smartphones.

Kuo is also suggesting that 2022’s iPhone model will have what he is calling a “periscope lens” with much better zoom capabilities.

Per MacRumors:

Kuo today also predicted that at least one 2022 iPhone model will feature a periscope lens, which could allow for 5x optical zoom like Huawei’s P30 Pro or even 10x optical zoom as is rumored for the device’s P40 Pro successor. iPhones currently max out at 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. Optical zoom preserves the quality of a shot when zooming in, while digital zoom results in some blurriness.

Kuo claims the periscope lens will be designed by Apple in partnership with Taiwanese supplier Genius Electronic Optical.

This latest news comes on the heels of Apple reportedly getting set to drop a cheaper iPhone model.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max Will Have A Bigger Camera Sensor & Sensor-Shift Stabilization: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: