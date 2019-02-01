While Travis Scott and Gladys Knight have gotten some flack for agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, Big Boi’s inclusion in the has really flown under the radar and now the one-half of OutKast has released two new cuts before his upcoming SB performance.

Featuring some Dungeon Fam on both new tracks, “Doing It” finds Sleepy Brown providing some smooth vocals on the catchy chorus while Killer Mike & Backbone drop some hard bars over a headbopping beat. We wonder if these joints were recorded at his newly purchased Dungeon Studio where much magic was conjured up.

Check out the new cuts below and let us know your thoughts.

Big Boi Drops 2 New Tracks Before Taking The Stage At The Super Bowl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

