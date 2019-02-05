Some New England Patriots Players Are Skipping Traditional White House Visit

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the recent Super Bowl LIII contest, the New England Patriots are bucking tradition at least in some part. Some Pats players are opting to skip the traditional visit to the White House, robbing President Donald Trump of a usually expected photo op.

New York Daily News reports:

It didn’t take long for members of the Patriots to start fielding the question that has become inevitable for champions: Will you visit Donald Trump’s White House?

Some of them have already made it clear they won’t. Twins Devin and Jason McCourty told reporters on Monday that they would be skipping the trip if invited by the president. Devin was adamant about staying away, while Jason was more diplomatic at first.

“I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it,” he said. Then his brother prodded him a bit and Jason said there was almost no chance he would go.

TMZ Sports reported that safety Duron Harmon, who is Black, will also skip the trip.

