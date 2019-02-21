Hypebeasts can breathe a sigh of relief. SUPREME has moved into a short-term location while their first ever store gets much needed upgrades.

After almost 20 years the top streetwear brand’s signature brick and mortar store at 274 Lafayette is set to go under renovations. They are moving shop to 190 Bowery which is actually just as an iconic local for New Yorkers. The multi-level corner building used to house Germania Bank so it is outfitted with vintage vaults and caged elevators.

SUPREME confirmed the interim move on their official Instagram account with a photo of the new build out. “While we renovate our Lafayette St. store, we are temporarily moving to 190 Bowery. 02/21/2019”.

The short-lived operation at 190 Bowery coincides with their newly unveiled Spring / Summer 2019 collection which will be sold on site. The new drop ncludes their staple pieces (hoodies, t-shirts, etc.) that incorporates co-branding of logos from Playboy, the Los Angeles Raiders and even Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Via: Hypebeast

SUPREME Moves To Temporary Location While Landmark NYC Store Is Renovated was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: