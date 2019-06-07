Halle Berry continues to glow years after her iconic pixie cut. She made an appearance to Hot Ones and it did not disappoint.

As spotted on Bossip the Boomerang actress sat down and tried her hand at some of the most fiery chicken drums on the planet. Before her mouth was completely on fire she admitted she was very saucy when she won her very first Oscar Award. “Very shortly after I got that statue, I became inebriated to the point that the whole night is a wash.”

When asked about the never ending mentions of her name in Rap lyrics she stated that it would be too difficult to pinpoint her favorite one. “I’m always flattered when any one of them include me and if they still remember me and know who I am. So to pick one would be like picking my daughter over my son”.

You can view the episode in full below.

Photo: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com

Halle Berry Talks Spicy & Eats Spicy On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: