Disney Kicks Off ‘The Lion King: Protect The Pride’ Campaign To Help Endangered Lions in Africa

We’re a little more than a month to go before Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King becomes the first Disney film that has parents leaving their kids at home so they can relive a piece of their childhood without having to deal with their own children for a few hours, and with all the hype behind the release of the film Disney has decided to do some good and use the buzz to raise awareness and garner support for the shrinking lion population across Africa.

With the support of the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund, the Walt Disney Company has kickstarted The Lion King: Protect The Pride campaign to help conserve and support the lion populations and the habitats that help them live and thrive. Disney themselves have already donated $1.5 million to the cause and are calling on fans and supporters to help them save the beautiful species.

“Disney is committed to supporting lion conservation efforts and we believe The Lion King is the perfect story to remind us of the role we each have in helping ensure a world where these majestic animals are treasured and protected,” said Elissa Margolis, senior vice president, Enterprise Social Responsibility for The Walt Disney Company. “Conservation has always been a core value of The Walt Disney Company and that commitment is apparent in everything from our films to our theme parks and is why we created the Disney Conservation Fund. Through the stories we tell and the experiences we create, we have the power to reach people around the world and inspire them to take action with us.”

We’re with it.

If you’re interested in contributing to the cause check out the Lion Recovery Fund website or Disney’s Protect The Pride page and donate what you feel to protect the lives of these majestic animals.

Disney’s The Lion King roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.

