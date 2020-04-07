COVID-She Was 14: R. Kelly Isn’t Getting Out of Jail Because Of The ‘Rona

R. Kelly isn’t going anywhere. Today (April 7) a judge had formally denied the disgraced R&B singer’s request for a release from jail due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Bossip reports that Judge Ann Donnelly deaded the “Step In The Name Of Love” singer’s motion for bail because he failed to show that he’s at risk for catching COVID-19 while he’s locked up and awaiting trial for multiple charges of sexual abuse.

In her ruling April 7, Judge Donnelly said although many jails were freeing inmates who were at high risk of complications, or even death from COVID-19, Kelly has not proven that he was high risk. Further, she said Kelly is at risk of skipping town and threatening witnesses in his case.

“While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release,” Judge Donnelly wrote in the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Judge Donnelly added: “The defendant here has not demonstrated an analogous change in circumstances that would alter the Court’s conclusion that he is a flight risk and that he poses danger to the community, particularly to prospective witnesses.”

Team R. Kelly argued that the place he’s been cooling his heels, the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, is in squalor and a breeding ground for COVID-19 so getting infected is only a matter of time. However, the judge was clearly not swayed.

Also, the Feds noted that the soap is free of charge for everyone in the bing.

See you at trial, Robert.

