Super producers, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, have been keeping us entertained thanks to their orchestrated VERZUZ battles. Speaking exclusively with TMZ, the “Big Pimpin’” producer reveals their creation has caught the attention of networks.

It should come as no surprise that the brainchild of Swizz and Timbo is drawing corporate interest. During a recent TMZ Live segment, Timbaland strongly hinted big-name companies want in on the IG DJ/Producer battles. While the offers are tempting, Timbaland says he and Swizz have no plan of selling their idea…yet.

Per TMZ:

Timbaland tells us “Verzuz” is already generating a lot of corporate interest — and he names names — but he told us, right now, he and Swizz are keeping things natural and fun and do it for the culture.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Timbaland Claims Networks Are Creeping In On ‘VERZUZ’, No Interest In Selling It Just Yet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

