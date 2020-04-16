Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Aren’t Spending Quality Quarantine Time Together

One of the few bright spots in Senator Cory Booker‘s life after dropping out of the 2020 race to be the democratic nominee for President of The United States was the fact that he was dating the beautiful Rosario Dawson and with everyone required to be quarantined who better to be locked down with than the Sin City star? Unfortunately though, that’s just not the case.

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the first Booker and Dawson have decided to spend their lockdown time apart as Dawson is currently taking care of her high-risk parents while Booker continues to work in Washington D.C.

“We are so many thousands of miles apart. It’s so challenging,” she said, before revealing she’s taking care of both of her high-risk parents, while Booker is busy in Washington, D.C.

“That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine to take care of [my dad], while [Cory] was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package,” she said.

Bummer.

To make matters worse, Dawson revealed that the two had planned to take the “longest vacation ever” this exact month as a way to make up for lost time as Booker had been campaigning for much of last year. Unfortunately the Coronavirus pandemic broke out and plans had to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. While some feel this summer might be a better time for Americans to get out and about, Dawson is cautious about just jumping right back into the swing of things.

“We just gotta make really careful decisions about moving… Both of my parents are high risk, so I just want to do anything and everything we can in this next year or year and a half, whatever period it is, of just being as safe as possible,” she said. “It’s hard to think about when we are going to be flying again and doing anything that was planned. Like plans, what are those? We’re just taking it every day at a time.”

Damn you, Coronavirus!

On the other hand this could be a blessing in disguise as it’s been reported that divorce filings have surged since couples have been forced to spend time together in quarantine. We definitely wouldn’t want Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson to get sick of one another. Only hatin’ ass people would root for that.

