Blue Ivy Records Adorable PSA On Importance Of Washing Your Hands

A few days after her iconic mother, Beyonce, dropped a video statement during the “Global Citizen Together at Home” television concert, Blue Ivy is lending her voice to help spread awareness about the importance of washing your hands to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday (Apr 18), grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson posted the cute video to Instagram of eight-year-old Blue showcasing a simple science experiment to illustrate how washing your hands helps during the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Blue showed different soaps in a small bowl, along with water and pepper in a separate bowl with the pepper representing coronavirus. After swirling a finger in the soap mixture, she dipped it into the bowl of pepper and water, and the pepper spread to the outer rim of the bowl.

“This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” Blue Ivy said. “Because if you wash your hands they’ll stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty you might get sick. I hope you guys are staying safe. Wash your hands extra and please stay at home. Love y’all.”

“My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus,” Lawson lovingly captioned the post.

Blue Ivy’s DIY experiment post came on the heels of Beyonce‘s statement during the “Global Citizen Together at Home” about the deadly impact that COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by Coronavirus, has had on Black American communities due to pre-existing health disparities and the high proportion of Black people employed in workplaces deemed essential as reasons for their vulnerability.

“African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” Beyonce stated, as reported by The New York Times. “This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

In addition to her support, Beyonce also utilized her voice for Disney’s At-Home concert series, where the “Brown Skin Girl” singer surprised fans with her rendition of “Wish Upon A Star.”

