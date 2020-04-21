The Universal Hip-Hop Museum & Mass Appeal Team Up With YouTube For Virtual Streaming Benefit Event “Hip Hop Loves NY”

At a time when many are putting their lives on the line daily to help save those effected by COVID-19, Hip-Hop wants to say thank you.

On Tuesday (Apr 21), the Universal Hip Hop Museum announced that through a partnership with Mass Appeal, they have teamed up with YouTube to host Hip Hop Loves NY, a live stream simulcast honoring healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight in New York.

The star-studded event, hosted by Ralph Daniels, will feature some of the biggest names in Hip Hop, including live appearances from Ice-T, Kurtis Blow, Mike Epps, De La Soul, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Dave East, Chuck D, Kid N Play, Sugar Hill Gang, and Big Daddy Kane among others. The benefit event will also see guest appearances from community and political leaders including New York State Assemblyman Michael Blake, New York City Deputy Mayor Phillip Thompson, Borough President of the Bronx Rubén Díaz Jr, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams while witnessing first-hand accounts of medical workers who are currently on the frontlines.

“New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum Rocky Bucano said. “It has shed light on the health and economic disparities in Black and Brown communities as African Americans and Latinos are dying at a disproportionately higher rate. This is a result of underlying health issues and major economic gaps in our city. The courage and the tenacity of the frontline healthcare workers serving in the most vulnerable populations is nothing short of heroic. We wanted to do something special to recognize their sacrifice and bring a little levity during this historic health crisis. This is how Hip Hop says thank you.”

Set to air on Thursday, later this week, the Socialive amplified event will be live streaming across Universal Hip Hop Museum’s social media pages and streamed live on the Mass Appeal YouTube channel.

Proceeds raised from Hip Hop Loves NY will be donated to SOMOS Community Care, a network of over 2,500 healthcare providers throughout New York City and The Bronx Community Relief Effort, an effort focused on meeting the most essential needs in the Bronx as a result of the global pandemic via Text-to-PLEDGE, the official event donation service provider.

Hip-Hop Loves NY will air Thursday, April 23rd at 6pm EST, for more information visit here.

