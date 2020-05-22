Sheck Wes Popped In NYC On Weapons & Drugs Charges In Lamborghini, Has No Driver’s License

Sheck Wes was arrested in New York City after cops pulled him over in his Lamborghini. Besides getting caught allegedly driving with a firearm and some weed in the whip, the “Mo Bamba” rapper reportedly doesn’t have a driver’s license.

According to TMZ, Sheck was driving a 2019 Lamborghini SUV with 3 friends when he got pulled over in the wee hours of Wednesday morning (May 20) in Harlem. According to the cops, he was stopped due to excessive window tint.

Of course, the po po also claimed to smell marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle. The cops claimed to have found a small amount of marijuana and a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol.

Sheck, born Khadimou Fall, and another passenger were hit with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon charges, which are both felonies. Reportedly, a judge released Sheck without bail on his own recognizance and is due back in court in August. Soon after he too to social media to relay that he was back on the block, and claim that he never got pinched.

But the kicker is that Sheck Wes was also cited for not having a driver’s license. That’s never a good idea for a Black man pushing an expensive car in these streets.

Last we heard from Sheck Wes, he was accused of domestic violence for allegedly putting hands on his ex-girlfriend, singer Justine Skye. However, back in March 2019 the Los Angeles District Attorney chose not to pursue charges due to a lack of evidence. Nevertheless, Sky maintains that she was telling the truth.

Signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack, Sheck Wes’ debut album, Mudboy, was released in late 2018.

