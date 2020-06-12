Nicki Minaj Continues To Defend Working With Tekashi 6ix9ine, Says Rappers Hating Ain’t Built Like That

The Hip-Hop culture was dismayed and even offended that Nicki Minaj would decide to once again work with known government informant, Tekashi 6ix9ine, but if we’ve learned anything about Nicki these last few years it’s that she could give two f*cks about what her fans have to say.

During an IG Live session with Tekashi, Nicki explained that she understood why people felt the way they felt about snitching “because they lived that life,” but also feels that “rappers need to play it easy” because they love talking it but ain’t living it.

After suggesting that a street rapper would have no problem signing a record deal with a “rat executive,” Nicki went on to say “let’s be clear when we talk about rappers versus street n*ggas. It’s rappers that put guns they ain’t never bust a day in they life in the music all the motherf*cking time so we’re not talking about rappers. I feel street n*ggas have a right to feel how they wanna motherf*ckin’ feel because they in the field and you know, I’m not on the block with 6ix9ine.”

Looks like she’s taking some subliminals at her ex-boo and current Tekashi 6ix9ine rival, Meek Mill.

And while she has no problem hopping on a track with Tekashi, Minaj admits that her controversial hubby, Kenneth Petty, might’ve been opposed to the move as he told her he “doesn’t f*ck with the snitch culture. My husband is just like, ‘You know, I can’t f*ck with that.’ And I respect him because he’s lived a different life.”

We bet he has no problem f*cking with those snitch culture checks that’s going to be coming from that collaboration though as her collaboration clip with Tekashi, “Trollz” has already garnered 12 million views in less than 24 hours. Just sayin.’

Looking to offset some of the backlash from her collaborating with the biggest snitch in the rap game, Nicki revealed that a portion of the money made from “Trollz” will be going to a good cause.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police.”

Yeah, this isn’t gonna help much but what do we know other than the code of the streets is dead in 2020. Thanks Trump.

Peep her talk with Tekashi below and let us know if you agree with anything she’s saying.

