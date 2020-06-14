Make Up, Bro: Kanye West To Launch Yeezy Cosmetics Line

Kylie Jenner is about to get some comp from her brother in law. Reportedly, Kanye West is prepping to launch a Yeezy line of cosmetics.

But according to TMZ:

According to new legal docs, Kanye’s company recently filed for a “Yeezy” trademark to cover a plethora of beauty and skincare products. We’re talking makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products and perfumes, along with some hygienic products like toothpaste and deodorant … and even scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.

If Kanye’s successful, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s massively popular Kylie Cosmetics … which includes Khloe’s Koko Kollection.

It should be noted … Kanye’s tried to go this route before. Back in 2017, he filed similar docs to lock up the rights to DONDA brand cosmetics — named after his mother — but it never really got going.

Did Kris Jenner plant this story, too? Asking for a friend.

We’d rather the look go to DONDA, for cultural purposes of course.

Recently, Kanye West was spotted at a rally in Chicago. Shortly prior to his cameo for the cause, it was revealed he had donated millions to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, who all lost their lives as victims of police brutality. We can totally respect Yeezy breaking out the checkbook to support his people.

Yeezy is still a proud Donald Trump supporter, though. So there’s that.

