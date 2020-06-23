Tekashi 6ix9ine Airs Out Ebro, Larry Jackson & More For Not Supporting “Trollz”

Government informant disguised as a rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is making sure he rubs in his new no.1 record in the faces of all those who doubted him.

The super troll is also a sore winner. 6ix9ine hopped on Instagram made sure to call out every single person he feels doesn’t want to see him win on radio and streaming services. After news dropped that his Nicki Minaj assisted track “Trollz” became his no.1 single, Hernandez wasted no time calling out Miami DJ Tony Neal, who was not shy in calling out 6ix9ine after “Goobs” failed in reaching no.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Neal initially claimed that 6ix9ine would never reach no.1 status without radio play.

Sadly Neal was wrong, and “Trollz” gave 6ix9ine all the fuel he ignited to hop on social media and gloat. The “rapper” shared a video of Neal claiming he would “never be No. 1” but flipped it so that it would mock the Miami DJ.

In the post’s caption, 6ix9ine also called out Ebro Darden as Hot 97’s TT Torez stating:

RUNS APPLE MUSIC URBAN AND HE DENIED TROLLZ PLAYLISTING AND STILL GOT NUMBER ONE. [Hot 97’s TT Torrez] DENIED US RADIO AND WE STILLLLLLL WENT NUMBER ONE.”

Neal did respond to 6ix9ine’s claims and reminded the rapper and his fans that he was talking about “Gooba” and not “Trollz.” He also made sure to point out that the success mainly had to do with Nicki Minaj’s presence on the phone sharing the hashtag #NickiWasNeeded.

6ix9ine also directly called out Spotify’s Carl Cherry and Apple Music’s Larry Jackson in his Instagram stories for not supporting his record.

Speaking of Nicki Minaj, she broke her silence on Twitter and thanked the real people who helped the song go no.1, her rabid fanbase the Barbz.

🥺 no words yet. All I can muster up is the “I love you”. Gimme a sec 🌈🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2020

Nicki Minaj gets no props for working with a clown and alleged pedophile.

While he has plenty to celebrate about and promises to go on a 7-day rant, 6ix9ine’s attorneys fear for his life as he makes himself more visible on social media. Speaking with the New York Post on Saturday (Jun.20) one of 6ix9ine’s lawyers, Dawn Florio stated:

“I’m concerned. Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something.”

One attorney for the Nine Trey Bloods is shocked that 6ix9ine hasn’t even been touched yet adding in an interview with the New York Post:

“I assumed he was a dead man walking as soon as he got out. But the fans are glorifying him. It used to be that a rat was the worst thing you could be . . . It’s not very God­father-ish out there anymore.”

Despite promising to not be a troll, 6ix9ine quickly went back to his old ways and even comprised himself to do it for the gram when a neighbor spotted him taking pictures at a rental in Lido Beach, Long Island. He was quickly relocated to another location.

Congrats to Tekashi…we guess.

Photo: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine Airs Out Ebro, Larry Jackson & More For Not Supporting “Trollz” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

