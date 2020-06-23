Crash Bandicoot is back, and we not talking about no remastered game either.

It’s been over 10 years since the world was introduced to everyone’s favorite video game marsupial. PlayStation’s unofficial mascot Crash Bandicoot is back and returns to action in Activision Blizzard’s aptly titled Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up where Crash Bandicoot: Warped left off with “Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally makes their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.”

Fans are, of course, hyped that Crash has returned, but no one is more excited than The Migos’ own Quavo, who is a huge Crash Bandicoot fan and puts it on display with his iced out Aku Aku chain. Huncho’s fandom was rewarded cause he got the opportunity to play Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time before anyone else. Of course, he couldn’t help but rub it in our faces and posted a video of himself playing the highly anticipated title.

Fellow Hip-Hop artist Trippie Redd saw Quavo’s video and let it be known in his words he was “appalled” that he didn’t have a chance to play the game because he is the biggest Crash Bandicoot fan on the planet.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time reintroduces the titular character in a fresh new art style while keeping all the zany action and gameplay we have come to love from the franchise in place.

The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X on October 2, 2020. Pre-orders are available now. You can watch the first trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time below.

—

Photo: Activision Blizzard / Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

HHW Gaming: Quavo Shows Off Gameplay From ‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ On IG was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: