Anderson .Paak ft. Jay Rock “Lockdown,” Slim Thug “Vet” & More | Daily Visuals 6.23.20

When future generations of Hip-Hoppers look back at the videos of this era they’re going to know sh*t changed due to the amount of face masks worn and protest references today’s visuals feature.

With that being said Anderson .Paak is the latest artist to use today’s current environment and use it for his visuals to “Lockdown” in which he and his face mask wearing crew take a break from protesting to regroup before Jay Rock drops some jewels on a young’n out on the street. When Jay Rock speaks you listen!

From the West to the South, Slim Thug is still tippin’ and for his clip to “Vet” the Houston OG kicks it in the studio while showcasing some impressive jewelry.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Mike G, and more.

ANDERSON .PAAK ft. Jay Rock – “LOCKDOWN”

SLIM THUG – “VET”

CURREN$Y – “ANDRETTI NOTES”

80 EMPIRE & SPEEDIE DA ICON, SDOT & MOODY – “CALI DREAMIN”

THE MUSALINI & BLASS 89 – “PICK YA POISON”

CALBOY FT. KING VON – “BRAND NEW”

MIKE G – “RIDE OUT (BLACK VERSION)”

